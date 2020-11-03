1 death, 50 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health recorded one death and 50 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

The 4pm update said of the 50 new cases, six were recently repatriated citizens.

A total of 110 people have now died of the virus in TT.

The update said the number of active cases is now 715. That marks an overall increase of seven since Monday.

The total number of cases overall is 5,754, of whom 4,929 have recovered.

There are 49 patients in hospitals and 32 in stepdown facilities. The total number of patients in state quarantine facilities is 227 and there are 584 people in self-isolation, down from 617 on Monday.

The number of active cases reflects samples taken between October 31 and November 2.

The update said a total of 33,383 people have been tested to date.