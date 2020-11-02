Young: Socially distant Remembrance Day this year

National Security Minister Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young said while this year's Remembrance Day ceremony will go ahead as scheduled, it will be scaled down in keeping with the public health regulations.

Young told Newsday on Monday that Sunday's ceremony will feature only a few guests, including the President, Prime Minister and himself.

"We are going to have a Memorial Day ceremony but it will be in keeping with the public health protocols. It will be a very small ceremony."

"It will be a very socially distant, spaced-out, much smaller group of people from the defence force."

Young said while the gun salute will still take place, there will be no march past as in previous years.

The ceremony takes place on the Sunday closest to Armistice Day, November 11, and honours those who died during the first and second world wars in the British Commonwealth.