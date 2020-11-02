Two Rio Claro bar owners arrested for breaching public health regulations

Two Rio Claro bar owners were arrested and charged on Saturday for breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations. Police said the owners of the establishments located in Navet Villag were allegedly serving patrons food and drinks inside. They were held by Sgt Maharaj and police from the CID Area Task Force, Rio Claro Charge Room and the Emergency Response Patrol.

In another incident also in Rio Claro, Eastern Division police seized nine pounds of dried marijuana during an exercise on Saturday at Moonan Avenue. Police found the quantity of marijuana estimated at $45,000 on drying racks in an abandoned building. The exercise was carried out by the Rio Claro Task Force and CID.