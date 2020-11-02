Tobago man goes on trial for 2008 kidnapping

A TOBAGO man, now living in Trinidad, has gone on trial for allegedly taking part in the kidnapping of his cousin’s ex-girlfriend in 2008.

Jason Duncan is before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at a virtual judge-alone trial.

Duncan and his attorney, Amarelle Francis, were facilitated at the Judiciary’s virtual access customer (VAC) centre at King’s Court. The alleged victim, Shirl Douglas, testified from the Tobago High Court on Monday.

Duncan is alleged to have participated in Douglas’s kidnapping on December 27, 2008.

Douglas said at about 11 pm that night, she, her niece and a male friend were going to a party at the Roxborough hard court when she heard someone call out her name. She didn’t recognise anyone and continued walking. When she saw a man walking towards her, she stopped and was pushed to the ground. She recognised her attacker as her ex-boyfriend.

Douglas said he kept pushing her, then called out to Duncan and she was bundled into the back seat of a car. Her niece was also pushed into the car.

A short while later, Duncan stopped the car while her ex-boyfriend hit her on the head with a glass bottle. Her ex pulled her out of the car, cuffed her and was about to kick her when Duncan pushed him away.

She was cross-examined by Duncan’s attorney and denied she and her ex were in a heated argument over the man she was with.

The trial continues on Tuesday.