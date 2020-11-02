Teen arrested after knocking down man with dad's car

A joyride turned dangerous early on Saturday morning when a 16-year-old Diego Martin boy accidentally knocked down a man near his home after he took his father's car without permission.

Police said the boy took the car while his father was asleep, at around 2.30 am, and drove it along Coco Jah, Petit Valley, where he knocked down a man in the street.

The man's hand was damaged in the accident but he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police were called and the teen was arrested. They said he was charged with using a car without the owner's permission, driving without a driver's permit and driving without a certificate of insurance.