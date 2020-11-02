Rural women hindered from progressing

THE EDITOR: Rural women, particularly in poor and developing countries, play crucial roles in agriculture, food security and nutrition, yet still face multiple struggles and stumbling blocks in their daily lives.

A lot of rural women suffer from isolation, as well as the spread of misinformation and a lack of access to critical technology to improve their work and personal life.

Some countries still forbid women from owning land in their own names, preventing a lot of them from contributing effectively to the agricultural sector and enhancing their country’s food security.

In the rural areas of some developing countries, many females spend time farming from dawn to dusk but because they are women they are not empowered and given the support to contribute meaningfully to their country.

Access to loans for rural women also hinder their agricultural activities. Many countries prevent women from owning livestock such as cattle because of some unfair cultural practice.

These women are mainly hard workers and possess profound potential to enhance their country’s economy and therefore should have access to cheap loans and be allowed to own land and livestock.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

via e-mail