Republic Bank introduces new polymer notes

The new designs for the soon-to-be released polymer notes. - Central Bank

REPUBLIC Bank has begun the release of $20, $10 and $5 new polymer notes with effect from Monday, a release from the bank has said.

The bank said since the old cotton notes will remain legal tender until further notice, there is no need to visit branches to exchange old cotton notes for new polymer notes, at this time.

The bank's ABMs will be updated within the coming month to accommodate the dispensing of the new $20 polymer notes, as they do now for the $100 polymer notes.

The bank also reminded that its electronic channels remain safe and convenient means of handling banking and payment transactions but if there is a need to visit any of its branches, all covid19 safety protocols must be adhered to.