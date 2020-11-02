Reality check for the used car industry

GEORGE ELIAS

MUCH HAS been said in the period following the reading of the national budget on October 5 about the future prospects of the foreign used car sector. Today, I aspire to add to that debate, as well as to provide something more for all stakeholders (traders, authorities and consumers) to bear in mind.

I begin by stating unequivocally that as is the case with most challenges, there are very real opportunities to be gleaned from this particular challenge at this time.

The startling revelation that there are twice as many licensed vehicles on the road as there are licensed drivers is in itself a startling reality check for us as a nation. Either there are non-functional vehicles (wrecks) that are still licensed (and therefore still appear on the registration rolls), there are a significant number of unlicensed drivers who are awfully good at evading the authorities, or there is, simply put, a glut of vehicles in our national stock.

Should the latter be the most apt scenario, we must seek to determine the reasons why that should in fact be the case. And why, given such a scenario, there appears to be a preference among local car owners to import a used car from Japan or Singapore rather than to purchase a local used vehicle?

By my own estimation, there are four main factors that inform a consumer's choice when it comes to purchasing a foreign used vehicle. These are: affordability, availability, quality, and cachet.

Affordability is a factor of price, which is in turn determined by demand and supply factors. Pound for pound, there should be no reason why a four-year-old roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) Nissan Wingroad should be priced any lower than a similarly appointed local equivalent. And to assist, there may be a need for the authorities to rethink the vehicle transfer tax.

Availability will refer to the preferred model, colour, etc. But given the aforementioned scenario of an apparent glut in vehicles, which is well supported by the sheer number of vehicles for sale in the newspaper classifieds as well as via online services, there appears to be no shortage of good, working vehicles that are one to seven years of age and available for sale in TT.

Quality refers to the value proposition. Does the foreign car have leather rather than fabric upholstery? Is the mileage of one better than the other? Is it clean? Recently painted, etc? And herein lies the opportunity for many of those marginalised ro-ro dealers to diversify their business models and to retain income.

This can be their opportunity to create a true and new industry of their own, by setting up a line to refurbish and restore local used vehicles to a quality comparable to the same vehicles they import. And in so doing they will create employment for straighteners, painters, technicians, installers, sales professionals and others. As well as reduce an unnecessary source of demand for foreign exchange. There may even be an opportunity to create new inflows of foreign exchange through the export of some of these restored vehicles.

The last of the four aforementioned factors, cachet, refers simply to the desire of vehicle owners to have a current or contemporary registration number over a dated one. The sad truth is that drivers place more value on having a four-year-old vehicle with a PDZ registration than they would one with PDK plates. And this is where the authorities can step in to assist with repairing that perception, and providing a needed “boost” for this fledgling industry.

There are several options that could assist in this regard: they can choose to end the practice of issuing sequential plates, or expedite the introduction of personalised plates and the policy that will allow car owners to exercise “portability,” ie, move their registration numbers as their ownership of a vehicle changes, or we can create policy framework that will allow cars to be easily deregistered and then re-registered, possibly under a new registration prefix (m for modernised perhaps?).

At the end of the day, we as a nation need to find a sustainable solution not just for the drain on our foreign exchange, but also for the possible crisis that tens of thousands of derelict cars can pose to our environment. We must avoid, at all costs, becoming a de facto graveyard for other countries’ unwanted cars.

I trust that my suggestions will provide some much needed thought for anyone who views this latest challenge as an opportunity that can not only preserve jobs and cashflows, but be a benefit to us all.