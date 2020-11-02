Rain traps residents in Gasparillo

A man looks at flood water on Gopaul Avenue, Gasparillo. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Overnight rains on Sunday which continued into Monday left several roads impassable and people marooned in their homes in Gasparillo.

At Gopaul Avenue, water rose several feet and worried residents said they hoped for the rain to stop.

One resident, who identified himself only as Allan, said the flooding worsened about a year ago after another resident built a wall that blocked a main watercourse.

"As soon as a little rain fall, this happens," he said.

Several parts of Bonne Adventure Road were also flooded.

The bridge near Boozers Bar at Light Bourne Junction, in Gasparillo, was submerged in water. Drivers parked their vehicles on both sides of the road waiting for the water to subside. A few trucks and van drivers took the risk of driving through the murky waters.

Nishard Singh, who lives in the neighbouring community, Poonah, said it was the first time in a while that the water rose so high.

"Water from as far as Mayo and Whiteland come in the river. Chances are if here is flooded, all Reform Village and Williamsville are flooded too," Singh said.

"When I left home this morning, the rain wasn't falling. Now, we have to wait for the water to go down to pass."