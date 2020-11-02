Pt Fortin mayor proud of basketball scholarship winner

Afrika Lewis (left) and Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas. Photo via Facebook. -

Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas has congratulated 17-year-old Afrika Lewis, who recently received a US basketball scholarship.

Lewis, who is able to play both centre and power-forward positions, recently graduated from the Point Fortin East Secondary School.

She is a national under-17 basketballer and a member of San Fernando-based Advanced Genetics Sports and Cultural Club’s Basketball Team.

About a month and a half ago, she was notified she received a scholarship from Ranger College in Texas.

She has since created a GoFundMeTnT page to assist with travel and registration expenses.

Up to press time, $6,359 was raised of the $25,000 goal.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Thomas said, “This Wednesday, I met a future sport icon in young Miss Afrika Lewis. As a female mayor, it warms my heart to see this brilliant young lady making such strides in this male-dominated field.

“We are therefore offering our support to Afrika in fulfilling her dreams. You are making Point Fortin proud!”

She also shared the link to the donation page, along with the hashtag: #empoweredwomenempowerwomen.