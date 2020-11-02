News
Photos of the day: November 2, 2020
2 Hrs Ago
Darius Moore shows off his flipping skills on his friends at Store Bay, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Anthony Mc Kenna works on one of his paintings at Pigeon Point, Tobago. Mc Kenna has been painting from an early age and enhanced his skills at Pratt Institute in New York. He prefers to work with odd shapes and lets the shape of his material dictate his painting. - Ayanna Kinsale
Roger Raymond rides his jet ski at Pigeon Point and says he is happy that the beaches are reopened because he still has to pay for his jet ski. - Ayanna Kinsale
Agnes Wills cuts her pommecythere for her chow at Pigeon Point, Tobago. Wills says she makes her delicacies with love and and even if you are short of change, you can still get what you want. - Ayanna Kinsale
Caretaker for hire, Kevin Greaves, paints the grave of the loved one for one of his clients in commemoration of All Saints' Day at Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Port of Spain, on Sunday evening. Greaves explained this has been his job for so many years that it has become a tradition for him and his family to clean and spruce up graves on behalf of people who cannot come in person to carry on the tradition themselves. - Vidya Thurab
Lighted incense and candles placed on a grave to honour the memory of a loved one who has passed on, in commemoration of All Saints' Day at Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Port of Spain, on Sunday evening. - Vidya Thurab
Resting precariously - this homeless man sleeps on a makeshift bed in front of a store on Frederick street, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Vidya Thurab
Melville Lane, Port of Spain, cordoned off for construction work on Sunday afternoon. - Vidya Thurab
Fabric Land employee Maria Ayoung, neatens the face mask on a Santa Claus replica on Monday, Queen Street, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle
A resident looks on as Gopaul avenue Gasparillo was flooded due to heavy rainfall - Lincoln Holder
Inclement weather causing slippery road conditions throughout the country - Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near the Cipriani Labour College in Valsayn. - Roger Jacob
A man rides his bicycle south along the Golden Grove Road, near the Piarco Intersection on Churchill Roosevelt Highway, at the scene of a collision between a blue pickup truck and a sedan, during rainy conditions, Piarco Intersection, Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - Roger Jacob
