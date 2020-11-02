No new covid19 cases reported in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health has said no new covid19 cases or deaths were reported in the 24 hours before its Monday afternoon update.

The number of active cases dropped to 708 from 832 on Sunday.

The 4pm update said the total number of deaths was still 109.

The total number of cases is 5,704, of whom 4,887 patients have recovered.

There are 61 patients in hospitals and 30 in step-down facilities. State quarantine facilities are holding 213 people and there are 617 in self-isolation, down from 741 on Sunday.