New eucalyptus tree for Botanic Gardens

A eucalyptus tree that had been set on fire at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Port of Spain on October 22. -

THE Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of sourcing a new eucalyptus tree to replace the one that was gutted by fire at the Botanical Gardens, Port of Spain, on October 22.

The tree was planted approximately 110 years ago and had stood more than 20 feet tall.

The burnt tree was uprooted last Sunday and Agricultural officer Johan Govia told Newsday the ministry is searching for a tree to replace it.

It was set on fire by two minors who had been chasing an iguana that had sought refuge in the hollow trunk of the tree. They lit a fire in the cavity to flush the iguana out. The tree was gutted and couldn’t be saved.

The two minors were detained and questioned, but sources said they were later released without being charged because of their ages.

Govia told Newsday that while lighting the fire was not to be condoned, the tree would have had to be removed eventually because it would have posed a threat to people.

“The tree itself had a big cavity. It would have gone eventually. The fire just accelerated the process.”