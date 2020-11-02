New attorneys called at virtual ceremony

NEW CALL: Port of Spain South MP, attorney Keith Scotland with new lawyers Shivani Maraj, Shalisha Samuel, , Jenna Mapp and Sade McQueen Bernard, on Friday after the four women were called to the bar to practice law in TT. -

PORT of Spain South MP attorney Keith Scotland on Friday presented the petitions of four women to be admitted to practise law at the last of three virtual sessions held last week.

For the first time, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the admissions ceremony was held virtually, and not at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

Instead, the new attorneys, scores of them, took their oath while at the various law practices where they did their six-month in-service training.

A few of the new attorneys were relieved at having finally been called to the bar, after waiting for several months, even if they were not able to converge at the Hall of Justice.

Scotland said of the historic bar call, "I find that the use of technology in these trying times has been rewarding."

He also praised virtual trials, having completed one last week in which one party testified from the United States.

“In fact, the claimant lived in the UA, testified virtually, was cross-examined from Trinidad, and the learned trial judge, Justice Frank Seepersad, delivered his judgment immediately after the close of the case.

“This was a 2016 matter. The following day, there was another virtual trial that went on and was successfully completed (the evidence) and the judge is now awaiting submissions, which will also be done electronically.

'And now it's a virtual call to the bar. This is awesome," Scotland said of the new normal for the justice system.

Emergency covid19 rules for the court prohibit people from accessing court buildings, unless the issue is urgent and permission is given. Trials and other business are being held virtually.