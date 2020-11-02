Man shot dead in Las Lomas churchyard

A 49-year-old man from Henry Road in Tunapuna is dead after a shooting in Las Lomas on Saturday night.

Police said Norman Benn was walking on Rock River Road, Las Lomas, at around 8 pm when he was approached from behind by a gunman.

Benn ran into the yard of the St Anthony's Spiritual Baptist Church and was shot twice.

An official from the Church heard the gunshots and on checking saw Benn bleeding on the ground.

Police were called in with a district medical officer who declared Benn dead at the scene.

Homicide Region III investigators are continuing enquiries.