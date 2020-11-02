Lewis returns to Spain to continue Olympic training

Olympic sailor, Andrew Lewis indoors in Tenerife, Spain, in early May. -

TT sailor Andrew Lewis is set to return on Saturday to Tenerife, Spain where he will continue his training for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Olympian shared a photo of himself at Piarco Airport, adding that it was "pretty much exactly the same" feeling, with the only difference being the covid19 pandemic.

"I have taken my time to understand what's it is, and what it can do, and now by the power of God, I have been able to take a flight to continue on my mission. How do I do this? I never fight fire with fire, and I take control of my ego."

He told Newsday he has to take four different flights to reach his destination. He is currently in Barbados, where he has to undergo quarantine before continuing his journey.

Asked how he feels to finally be returning to Spain, he said, "Super excited, and I am so grateful."In the Instagram post, he said, "Next year the Olympics will happen, and I don't know how it will be in comparison to my last two experiences. But what I do know is I will read for love, gratitude, playfulness all done with mastery."Huge thank you to everyone for helping me make this all possible as I continue to do it from my people – the red white and black."

Lewis represented the country at the 2012 games in London and the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2021, he will compete in the men’s single-handed dinghy event.