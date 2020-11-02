Judge adjourns trial after police arrest co-accused

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

A High Court judge will rule on Wednesday whether she should allow the State to reopen its case against a south Oropouche man, now that police have arrested his alleged co-accused, or have the indictment against the two severed so that his trial can continue.

On Monday, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds had to adjourn the virtual judge-alone trial after the State applied for extra time to reopen its case against Roger Ragoopath, who is on trial for robbery with violence, because his alleged co-accused was arrested last week.

Ragoopath and another man are alleged to have robbed Ramesh Mungroo on September 2, 2007.

In evidence, Ragoopath denied robbing Mungroo but said they were teaching him a lesson because he tried to molest Ragoopath at a play park near his home. He denied having a knife on him, but said Mungroo and the other man started to scuffle and then he saw blood on Mungroo’s neck.

Ragoopath was expected to be cross-examined by state prosecutors on Monday,.

But when the matter was called, the judge referred to the application for the adjournment so that Ragoopath’s co-accused could be joined in the trial after prosecutors reopen their case against the two.

Lead prosecutor Maria Lyons-Edwards said she got information that the co-accused was arrested some time last Thursday, but could not give more details of his arrest.

Lyon-Edwards came in for heavy criticism from the judge for not informing defence attorney Renuka Rambhajan of the latest development earlier, rather than on Monday morning.

“I am concerned about the late notice given to the defence,” the judge said, admitting that she too was taken by surprise when she saw the application at the same time.

“You have a responsibility to the court and the other side,” the judge scolded.

In response to the prosecutor’s admission that she thought the court would inform the parties of the development, Ramsumair-Hinds said she only found out on Monday morning, and since she was not the High Court’s registrar, she had no business knowing about the execution of warrants or taking anyone into custody pursuant to warrants, especially since she did not order the warrant in the first place.

“Although you knew from Thursday he was arrested, you did not apprise anyone else involved in the current trial,” the judge said, telling the prosecution she was very disappointed by the “disservice done to the defence.”

The judge has asked for submissions on whether she should allow the co-accused to be brought into the trial, since the State is proceeding on the principle of joint enterprise, or whether she should sever the indictment so that each man faces a trial separately.