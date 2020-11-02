Jacob never feared PNM axe

Assemblyman Clarence Jacob - THA

CLARENCE JACOB, the PNM candidate to contest Canaan/Bon Accord in the upcoming THA election, said the PNM screening committee made a "wise choice" by reselecting him.

The screening committee made the announcement on Thursday – two days after the 11 other candidates were named.

He told Newsday on Friday, "I think it was a wise choice, based on the cry of the people of Canaan, Bon Accord and Crown Point. At the end of the day, election is about winning and once the people feel comfortable with a candidate who they sure would win."

The Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities blamed political mischief for any questions surrounding his candidacy. Prior to screening, a WhatsApp voice note went viral with two men alleging impropriety at Jacob's division.

Jacob said, "Whatever speculation we had and issues, I think they were resolved despite there were persons engineered to cause mischief. I'm still happy for the persons who really fight to make sure they made the right decision. It's a way forward, it's a learning experience. That was just distraction due to the election period."

The Canaan/Bon Accord electoral representative said he never feared being replaced by the PNM.

"I was never concerned. I think the political leader (Tracy Davidson-Celestine) would have made the right choice. She would have taken precautionary measures and she made the right choice."

Commenting on a petition sent to the PNM Tobago Council on Wednesday in support of his candidacy, Jacob said he had no involvement in initiating the advocacy.

"They did it on their own. People were aggrieved. There were persons saying if I am not going they would not vote, but at the end of the day, it's not about me, it's about the party.

"PNM is a good party, a party of integrity, a party that cares about the nation. They were confident Mr Jacob did not think about self, he thinks about country and community. If you watch in my community I've done a lot of stuff to enhance my community. From that backdrop, persons were satisfied, and it's something to fight for."

Did the petition influenced the screening committee?

"No, no. The petition is just to show that the people were aggravated due to the allegations that persons engineered. It had nothing to do with the screening committee. The screening committee had to do their introspection to make sure everything is clear with regards to whatever allegations are made."

Jacob said legal action has been initiated against two men allegedly responsible for the voice note.

"Yes, I am taking legal action and it is in the hands of my lawyers so I don't want to comment on that. Persons were informed, pre-action protocol letters were done and distributed."

Commenting on her slate for the THA election, Davidson-Celestine on Thursdsay thanked all candidates who threw their hats in the ring. The party received 41 submission and 24 went before the screening committee.

“We can’t choose everyone, and we need 12 people, who can bring this election home. I want to thank everyone who braved the process,” she said.

“It’s never easy, knowing that you may be chosen or not selected.

“The PNM members who made up this entire process, from the party groups to supporters, the council and screening committee and the candidates, must know without them this could not happen.”

Davidson-Celestine said it was “refreshing” to see candidates of varying ages, capabilities and experience.

“The future of the PNM is secure with this much energy. These are men and women who in their own way are contributing to life in their community on a daily basis. We just want to get the best representatives for the elections. Our goal is to win.” she said.