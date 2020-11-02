Far to go from a fistful of dollars

DESPITE the confidence of Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire that "Trinidadians are very sharp and very attuned to things," it's not clear that a transition from TT's dominantly cash-based economy to a digitally driven one will be as easy as he seems to believe.

Dr Hilaire offered this hopeful view of a cashless future while announcing new versions of local cash, polymer bills in $5, $10 and $20 denominations. New $1 and $50 bills will be introduced next year. The Central Bank hopes to phase out cotton bills by the end of 2021.

It's an acknowledgement that cash remains king in TT, despite efforts by the Central Bank and the commercial banking sector to increase card-based transactions over the last two decades.

Credit-card use in the country trails debit cards by almost ten to one. TT credit cards in use hover at 150,000, while debit cards, including phone cards and other card-based systems of transferring value, number more than 1.2 million.

But debit cards, despite their numbers, are in use by just 60 per cent of the local population.

Dr Hilaire is correct to assume that there is a resilient and ambitious sector of the country's population that is keen to adopt digital currency. Many of these digital natives have been clamouring for it.

But he must also acknowledge reality.

Hoarding hard currency remains embedded in the national culture, and sometimes with good reason.

For digital currency to take hold as a way of storing value and delivering purchasing power, it must improve on existing banking systems, which trickle money out of customer accounts and levy fees that are onerous on citizens with marginal finances.

Dr Hilaire cannot be unaware of the activity in the digital currency sector and the commanding regional presence of First Atlantic Caribbean as an integrator linking international banking with Caribbean entrepreneurs and banks.

He must also recall the robust entreaties on his office that have led to the growth of WiPay and other fintech businesses pushing the conservative embrace of technology in the traditional banking sector.

These early movers on digital value-transfer have plucked all the low-hanging fruit on the digital currency tree and will depend on the Central Bank to take a more aggressive role in driving the passage of existing legislation and the rapid evolution of these laws to meet the accelerating pace of the financial technology landscape.

The reality is that while there may not be as many resilient citizens awaiting digital currency as he might think, the bottlenecks are most glaring in the traditional financial sector, which proceeds with irritating reserve to develop the tools and systems necessary for digital currency growth.