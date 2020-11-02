City of San Fernando recognises top two SEA students

THE City of San Fernando has recognised the academic achievement of two students from San Fernando schools who topped the Island in the recent Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination..

The girls were honoured at Wednesday’s statutory meeting of the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC). It was the first meeting held in the Council chambers since the recent relaxation of some covid19 regulations by the Ministry of Health.

The two, Ameerah Beekhoo of the San Fernando TML Primary School and second place winner, Anjanaa Dan from Trinidad Renaissance Preparatory School attending the simple ceremony wearing their Naparima Girls’ High School uniform.

They received from the mayor, a citation from the City lauding their achievement. They were each presented with two books each, a copy of Anaparima: The History of San Fernando and Its Environs by Michael Anthony, as well as, a local adaptation of works by William Shakespeare in Local Habitation and Name by Deborah Jean-Baptiste Samuel.

They were also presented with a CD containing several national songs.

Earlier at the weekly council meeting, a decision was taken to suspend wrecking service at an area designated as the “Drop-Off Zone” on Harris Promenade.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said the decision to rescind the wrecking arrangement was taken after several concerns raised by members of the public.

Regrello said as a result, the area opposite the St Joseph’s Convent will now be available for parking by the public.

However, this courtesy is temporary and will be extended only until school reopens.