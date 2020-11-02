Carter helps LA team to 4x100 free gold

TT swimmer Dylan Carter. -

Olympic-bound TT swimmer Dylan Carter and his Los Angeles Current (LAC) team splashed to gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay when action continued at the International Swimming League (ISL) in Hungary on Saturday.

At the Duna Arena in Budapest, Carter’s LAC outfit comprised of Maxime Rooney, Tom Shields and Kristian Gkolomeev. Together, the quartet clocked a golden time of 3:06.24. His 100m split (46.51s) on the final leg was the second fastest of the four.

Swimming to runner-up spot was London Roar while LAC’s second team placed third.

In other races on Saturday, Carter placed sixth in the men’s 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke. He clocked 21.36 seconds in the former with LAC teammate Gkolomeev topping the field in 20.97s.

In the 50m back, the national swimmer touched the wall in 23.89s while LAC partner Ryan Murphy bagged silver in 23.08s.

Additionally, Carter also finished in fifth place in the men’s 50m butterfly in 22.97s. Teammate Tom Shields, however, splashed to a runner-up finish in 22.47s.

After 39 events over the past two days, LAC settled for second place overall totaling 478.5 points. They finished behind eventual winners London Roar (499pts) while Tokyo Frog Kings (446.5pts) and DC Trident (287pts) rounded off the top four.