Campbell won’t risk TT return

Teniel Campbell -

Even if TT’s borders are reopened before year’s end, Italian-based pro cyclist Teniel Campbell remains uninterested in returning home.

The 23-year-old recently signed a two-year contract with World Tour team Mitchelton-Scott and begins her competitive campaign with the Europe-based Australian team in January 2021.

A number of foreign-based TT athletes have sought and received travel exemptions after being stuck abroad owing to the Government’s border closure on March 22.

However, Campbell believes repatriation, at this point, is too risky. The talented road cyclist has resided in Italy since November 2019 representing women’s pro team Valcar Travel & Service. She was able to compete in a couple races in the early stages of 2020 before the pandemic interrupted racing. With the new season just two months away and the Olympic Games scheduled for July 2021, Campbell will not take the chance to return home and risk another border closure.

“If the borders open before Christmas I won’t take that chance to return home. Covid19 is on the rise again and I don’t want it affecting my travel. I will use the off-season to do limited bike and unstructured training. Although the season is unofficially over, I will use my time in Italy to ride and stay fit in case something comes up.

“I would have some downtime off the bike but I would not stop working. I believe for the remainder of the year and the first couple months in 2021 will serve as a good gauge ahead of the Olympics,” she said on Saturday.

The new Mitchelton-Scott rider also dropped a hint on where she will be competing. The Australian pro team has bases in Spain and Italy. She is yet to pick her destination of choice but is looking at the former location.

Spain, according to Campbell, features a more international, cycling-friendly community and seems the better option right now.

“It depends on where I decide to set up permanently. I’m still trying to figure out the logistics behind it. So far, Spain was recommended and I’m more thinking of there at the moment,” she added.

Campbell revealed there were other offers on the table from other top international cycling teams, prior to her joining Mitchelton-Scott. She was surprised so many teams were interested in her after fluctuating results during her season.

She was advised that her talent has never not evaluated on podium finishes but how she executes and assists her team-mates during road races.

“I didn’t understand why (I was selected) because I didn’t really do anything spectacular for the season. I was told it’s not only about results and there are other things that I do in the peloton that’s pretty impressive. It shows that I understand the sport. It’s not only about being a leader, it’s also about being a domestic (working for the team) when necessary.

“There are other days the team will work for you. You have to respect your role and position and not be selfish. I believe this is what they saw. They know I have the capacity but to also do other roles is important as well for the team,” said the 2019 Pan American Under-23 Road Championships time trial gold medallist.

Campbell described her move to Mitchelton-Scott as surreal.

She added, “It’s unexplainable. I’m really excited to take that next step in my development and see how far I can propel in this sport. In the coming years we will really see what I’m capable of doing, God willing.”