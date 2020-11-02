Agriculture ministers disappoint in debate

THE EDITOR: Having listened to the contribution of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat in the budget debate in both Houses of Parliament, as well as his junior, Senator Avinash Singh, I cannot but be underwhelmed by what was presented.

It was somewhat repulsive to hear a government minister, after five years of failing to put agriculture at the forefront of diversification and development in TT, use his speaking time in true PNM fashion to blame the ills of the sector on the former PP government.

This was most unfortunate as I was looking forward to hearing exactly how the $500 million agriculture incentive programme would be operationalised, how many farmers would benefit and in what way.

But then again, if one goes by the PNM’s track record, is it any surprise that three fiscal years after a support programme announced in 2018 and touted to be the saving grace of farmers throughout the country and with over 1,000 applicants, the minister hurries to give out a handful of grants so he could go to the Parliament beating his chest that the did something?

It was also unfortunate not to hear what would be done to resuscitate the Praedial Larceny Squad that is clearly in the ICU. The only mention of praedial larceny was for the minister to throw shade on his predecessors, when he himself has presided over agriculture for the last five years, watching this unit deteriorate while the criminal elements flourish over us farmers.

Perhaps the minister should take a page from his colleague, Pennelope Beckles, who acknowledged the problem in her budget presentation as a “vexing issue,” giving her commitment to work towards addressing it, together with the Agriculture Ministry.

And let us not forget our friend, the goodly Senator Singh, who went to the Senate with a somewhat well-rehearsed speech, outlining all of the promises that the PNM surely intends not keeping. Shop talk and more shop talk.

Farmers want results, plain and simple. While everyone else gets to take vacations, we farmers must weather the elements, day in, day out, doing so with a clear and ever-present risk, greater than most businesses.

When we will see a turnaround for agriculture, above and beyond the politicking, is anyone’s guess. Until then, we the farmers continue to suffer in silence. Pray for us.

TRISTAN SUKHDEO

Freeport