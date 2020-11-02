Advertising Agencies Assn elects new executive

NEW EXECUTIVE: From top left clockwise, Julie Harris, Sarah Inglefield, Scott Johnstone and Brevard Nelson, newly elected president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the Advertsing Agencies Association of Trinidad and Tobago (AAATT). PHOTOS COURTESY AAATT -

THE Advertising Agencies Association (AAATT) has elected a new executive committee for the 2020/2021 term at the association's annual general meeting held virtually on September 16.

The new members, according to a press release, are president Julie Harris, vice president Sarah Inglefield, honorary secretary Scott Johnstone and honorary treasurer Brevard Nelson

The release said the association and its executive committee comprises seasoned professionals with local, regional and international experience in marketing, media and creative development. The new executive is committed to ensuring that the AAATT continues to contribute to the development of the advertising and communications industry.

In announcing the new executive, the AAATT also highlighted the rapidly evolving media landscape and the association’s determination to champion innovation and ideas while navigating the challenging times ahead through collaboration with clients and stakeholders.

Newly elected president Julie Harris, the release said, pledged to promote the role and rights of responsible advertising and its value to people, society, businesses and the economy.

She said, “The association will work in three key areas: responsibility, trust and growth. I am happy to have the support, knowledge and assistance of the new executive team and the wider association as we move forward in a covid19-dominated landscape.”