31 Venezuelans held at Los Iros beach

File photo

THIRTY-ONE Venezuelans have been arrested at Los Iros Beach, a release from the police has said. Two men, 36 and 61, are assisting South-Western Division detectives with their investigations.

At 11.55 am on Sunday, police received information that a large group of people was breaching the border along the Los Iros Beach in Santa Flora.

Police from the South Western Division's Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) as well as officers from Siparia CID intercepted two vehicles with a number of passengers. A tally revealed 31 Venezuelans – 13 females and 18 males – and two Trini men who were driving.

The 33 were put in quarantine, after which charges are expected to be laid against the local men. The immigrants will be repatriated.