Tobago hoteliers 'in the dark' over covid19 recovery plan

Although the Government has eased some of the covid19 restrictions to generate some much needed economic activity on the island, the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) said it is still in the dark about measures to revive its economy post covid19.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with us going forward,” THTA vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James told Newsday.

“There are no real plans as to how we should move forward.”Birchwood-James said members told Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis about their concerns at a Zoom meeting on Friday.

In April, the Prime Minister established a 22-member economic recovery team to address and mitigate the hardship triggered by covid19.

The committee was also expected to conceptualise initiatives to restart the economy and lay the foundation for sustained recovery.

Two months later, Dennis also established a 17-man economic recovery committee to deal specifically with Tobago’s development post-covid19.

Dennis received a report from the committee in August but its work is expected to end in December.

Birchwood-James said stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the committee’s work.

In the meantime, she said hoteliers and guesthouse operators are “cautiously reopening” despite the challenges.

“Remember, we don’t have people sitting down in the hotels. We don’t have people sitting down in the bars and we cannot have people sitting down in the restaurants.

“The external borders are closed. There are hotels that only deal with foreigners and the internal borders are limited. So, it is going to be very difficult for us to operate in that scenario.”

Noting some hoteliers and guesthouse owners are already accessing the Government’s $50 million grant facility to upgrade their properties, Birchwood-James said some of the money can also be used to help with the operational expenses they incurred during the months of lockdown.

She said members also want to know how they can access money from some of the existing loan facilities, such as the Business Development Unit of the Division of Finance and the Economy.

“Some of the people in the accommodation sector will need loans to reopen because they have not had any money since March.”

Birchwood James said domestic tourism has, so far, not benefited Tobago in any significant way.

She said when Dr Rowley announced on October 24 an ease of restrictions in several areas, including a reopening of beaches, he did not indicate if there was a change in covid19 protocols for travel on the air and sea bridge.

Birchwood-James said some people are still experiencing difficulties in securing flights and boat tickets to Tobago.

“What we have found is that while the Government has increased the number of flights from two to six per day, some of the flights are still being cancelled.

“So, we had people who had bookings for hotels this weekend and they were all cancelled because their flights were cancelled.”

She claimed people were turned away from flights because they were not deemed to be essential workers.

Birchwood-James added: “You also have no clarity as to the boats. The boat does not go at full capacity. So, they still have to clarify whether it is still for essential travel only.”She said limited travel on the air and sea bridge will seriously affect domestic tourism.