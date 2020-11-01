Temper justice with mercy

Residents pack household items on the roadside after they were among 20 families evicted last Wednesday from housing previously owned by Petrotrin at Clifton Hill, Point Fortin. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

On the face of it, the action taken by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings (TPH) Limited to secure its property is entirely within the scope of the law.

The presence of police to ensure the removal of 20 families from housing previously owned by Petrotrin underlined the clarity of that fact.

But there was a harshness – both in the decision to evict families during a pandemic, and in the stories told by residents about unnecessarily robust police action – in the enforcement of the law that didn't align with the notion of a caring State.

TPH, one of the legacy companies of Petrotrin, is also a state agency, but it’s one that seems less sentimental about the people in the communities in which it operates.

Was it absolutely necessary to send dozens of armed police and army personnel to evict families from their houses at the crack of dawn?

Who at TPH expected a violent response to this action?

What is the history of notices from TPH informing the occupiers of the houses before the decision was taken to forcibly evict them?

Why did the company apparently allow a fraudster to rent its properties right under its nose for so long?

These aren't easy questions, and the sharp responses by TPH chairman Michael Quamina to those asked by Newsday suggests that the company won't be enthusiastic about answering them.

The police also didn’t seem interested in being transparent about the arrest of the alleged landlord, who seems to have committed fraud on a grand scale, according to the company’s version of events.

Point Fortin police were hesitant even to say whether the “landlord” was still in custody.

Even the police officers charged with evicting the squatters weren’t keen on media attention. When some of the (possibly inadvertently) squatting tenants decided to return to the homes they had occupied on Thursday; arriving officers took one look at the media present and abruptly left.

Throwing 20 families into the street isn't something that TPH would have decided to do casually, and presumably it has not done so to leave the properties empty.

Any landlord would tell the executives at TPH that occupancy by respectful tenants under a clear lease agreement is the best state for a property. Empty houses invite vandalism and fall prey swiftly to the minor problems that vacancy breeds.

The executives at Petroleum Holdings are probably keen to make it clear that the new company won’t be making the same mistakes that Petrotrin did.

But in one week, Petroleum Holdings managed to engineer the kind of public-relations catastrophe that months of corporate social responsibility can’t reverse.

By Friday, the eviction effort had shifted into lower gear, and the squatters reported that officers took a quieter tone with them.

Why didn’t things start there?