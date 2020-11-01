SEA students receive book vouchers from Flow

Kelly Persad and daughter Megan. -

SEA students whose parents work at Flow Trinidad were given book vouchers after completing their examinations. The company made the statement as it congratulated all successful SEA students who have just completed their first two weeks as form ones in their new experience at secondary school.

In a release, the company said the celebration with the Flow families was limited due to covid19 restrictions, as well as the almost immediate start to the new academic year soon after the results were announced. It said the focus instead was to ensure that the students were ready for their first day at school, by gifting them with vouchers redeemable at Charran’s Book Store.

Country manager for Flow Trinidad Kurleigh Prescod was happy for the parents on his teams as he understood the anxiety before the exam and the relief thereafter.

“As a father of two young children, I can identify with the tension that you faced. Although my SEA days with my sons are nowhere close, I believe that a parent’s anxiety happens with every milestone his or her child has to face. You did your best in supporting and preparing your child for this important day and look at them now! Congratulations!”

The release said the parents were pleased to have that extra support as subject texts and stationery can tally up to a significant cost. In all the responses, the students and parents expressed appreciation and gratitude for the gift.