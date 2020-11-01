San Fernando chamber president predicts more business closures

Workers put finishing touches on the curbside of Trotters restaurant at Gulf City, La Romaine on Friday. However, the restaurant will remain closed because of covid19 restrictions on dining. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

The Greater San Fernando Chamber president Kiran Singh has described the government’s move to keep limits on the food and beverage sector as unfair and harsh.

His latest comments came after the announcement by Trent Restaurants that it would be closing Trotters at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine because of the negative economic effects on the business due to the covid19 restrictions. The closure takes effect from today.

Other restaurants under the franchise have also undergone restructuring. Blue Star Diner was also closed while curbside service has been made available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only at Buzo Restaurant and curbside daily service offered at Trotters in Port of Spain, Amara and Tommy’s.

Singh said more restaurants and bars face closure because of the prohibition of in-house dining and the sector expressed disappointment that they were not given the green light to operate.

“We have a 25 per cent closure of businesses in all sectors in the southern region, with a 50 to 75 per cent closure of food concessioners in food courts.

“People employed in these sectors would not be able to meet their commitments. The businesses that fall within this sector are unable to subside the wages for staff and it is having a negative multiplier effect.”

Singh added that several attempts were made to offer some suggestions to the authorities for a compromise, but this has not been successful.

He explained that while the seriousness of the pandemic was understood, further prohibitions will worsen societal ills and create new ones.

Singh said, “The banks have not helped in any real way. We have sent various proposals to the various ministries. We have suggested a 30 to 50 per cent of in-house dining.

“The ministries of finance and, trade and investment told us that they have to follow the guidelines set out by the ministry of health and the chief medical officer. But I honestly believe the population will be responsible.

“In the same way travelling public are adhering the 50 per cent capacity in the taxis and maxis, why can’t we have the same in the restaurants and bars?”

Singh added that the concerns of the people were not being taken seriously.

On Saturday afternoon, Sails Restaurant and Pub in Chaguaramas also shut its doors, citing economic challenges.

It said, “With the on-going and unpredictable restrictions regarding dine-in, we have ben forced to make some decisions and it breaks our hear to say, after approximatively 15 years in operations, Sails Restaurant and Pub will be closing until further notice.

“We have vacated our location at the Lure in Chaguaramas... in the interim we have made arrangements with our sister restaurant the Salty Dog at the TT Yacht Club in Glencoe to provide offering from our take-away service."