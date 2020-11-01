Rowley inspires six-year-old Bethel boy to grow food

Jhaylen Edwards tends to his pimento pepper plants in his garden at Bethel, Tobago -

On Thursday, 6-year-old gardener Jhaylen Edwards received a surprise visitor to his garden.

Who was it? The Prime Minister.

In March, during one of the PM's covid19 media briefing, Jhaylen heard Dr Rowley's call for people to grow their own food.

Jaylen did just that – and caught the PM’s attention.

“Jhaylen asked us (his parents) if he can do what the Prime Minister said (to do)...plant what you eat and eat what you plant,” said Jhaylen's father, Delvert Edwards.

Shortly after asking, Jhaylen's parents bought him cucumber and tomato seedlings.

These were the first crops Jhaylen grew.

Since then, he hasn't stopped planting.

At his home in Bethel, Tobago, Jhaylen now plants melongene, ochro, peppers, lettuce, patchoi, corn and different seasonings.

He has developed a deep love for agriculture.

“I like farming because I like to grow my own food. I also like to eat all the food that I grow,” Jhaylen told Newsday Kids.

Before being inspired by the PM to start his own garden, Jhaylen helped others with theirs.

When he visited his grandparents, he often helped them with their kitchen garden.

At home, he would also help his mother grow lettuce and tomatoes in her free time.

Jhaylen knows growing your own vegetables means you have access to safe and nutritious food.

“It’s important to grow your own food because it’s healthier than some of things you buy in the shop,” he said.

When his crops are harvested, Jhaylen shares it with family and friends.

And do you know you can make money from planting crops? Jhaylen does!

When he grows too much produce, he sells the excess on social media with help from his proud parents.

“It (the PM acknowledging Jhaylen) was something surprising and unexpected. We were quite elated,” said Delvert.

Jhaylen’s parents help him prepare the beds of soil to plant, take him to purchase seedlings and have promised to build him a greenhouse.

“The idea (of Jhaylen plating) is also really about him learning responsibility.

“If children understand planting can help them grow something for themselves and you can make a living, that’s important,” said Delvert.

Planting isn't always easy work for little Jhaylen though. While he doesn't get tired easily, the watering can may sometimes be too heavy to carry around the garden.

Thankfully, the watering can hasn't stopped Jhaylen. And it's a good thing.

The Prime Minister has taken notice of Jhaylen.

At a covid19 media briefing on October 24, at the Scarborough Library in Tobago, Dr Rowley acknowledged Jhaylen's work.

“I’m very inspired to see what young Jhaylen would have done,” the PM said. “What that (little) boy’s exercise would have done is to indicate, particularly to his peers, that agriculture is interesting and enjoyable.”

Then, on Thursday, Jhaylen’s wish came through; the PM paid him a visit to see his crops.

“I felt glad the Prime Minister was in my yard. I was full of joy.

“The Prime Minister told me he liked my plants and wants me to keep on planting,” he said.

Jhaylen wants to encourage other children to start planting. He has asked a few friends to start their own gardens, but they haven't done so just yet.

Jhaylen hopes to be a scientist someday though he's not sure what kind. He just knows he loves doing experiments.

He attends Whim Anglican Primary School and his favourite subjects are Mathematics, Language Arts and Agricultural Science.

When he's not planting, he loves to swim. Though he was sad beaches were closed for a while, due to covid19, he understands the importance of them being closed.

You can also find him catching up with his favourite TV shows which are Story Bots, the Magic School Bus and Professor Knick Knack.

Jhaylen also wants to take the extra time at home and learn to play an instrument.

He's currently deciding if he wants to play the piano or the recorder.