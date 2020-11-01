Nneka Jones: stitching through social injustice in the US

Trinidad born artist Nneka Jones who's embroidery artwork was on the cover of TIME magazine. Photo courtesy Nneka Jones -

As the upheaval in US cities over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in late May, spread across the world, even to Port of Spain – Nneka Jones, a young Trinidadian artist, looked on.

It would fall upon her to help TIME magazine tell the story of the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter Movement, fuelled by the outrage over the final eight minutes, 46 seconds of Floyd's life, in its August edition: The New American Revolution. The 23-year-old did so with an embroidery portrait of the American flag.

The iconic magazine cover provided a cultural touchpoint for the wave of civil unrest across the US, largely spurred by racial inequality and police brutality in an issue curated by American singer/songwriter and music producer Pharrell Williams. His essay The New American Revolution was the cover headline.

The issue was intended to present a space for promise of a new and optimistic era for racial equality and covers both America’s history of black oppression as well as conversations with black leaders on charting a more equitable future. As Pharrell noted in his essay, “I wanted to convey a vision of a future filled with the artists, creators and entrepreneurs who can fulfil the promise of this country’s principles.”

Created in just 24 hours to meet the deadline set by the magazine, Jones’ work first caught the attention of TIME for her ability to blend unique art media with social and cultural issues.

The 97-year old publication first discovered her engaging work through her Instagram account (@artyouhungry) where she shares a mix of her work alongside her thought-provoking pieces that are equal parts art and activism.

Jones, a graduate of the University of Tampa, Florida, had first been considered by one of TIME’s art directors, Victor Williams, for an opportunity that didn't work out, and for a moment, the emerging artist felt doubt creeping in. When Williams contacted her again, this time for the cover, it was because her work aligned with what was happening across America.

According to Jones, "Victor stated that there was a specific idea for the issue being curated by Pharrell Williams in terms of the New American Revolution, but with an optimistic tone and approach. They wanted to show that black visionaries and people of colour are being recognised in society and there was an idea to consider a portrait of a person or persons before we settled on the American flag. We wanted to use something representative, and what better symbol than the flag?" she recalled.

The symbolism of this piece highlights an America that is being called on to change and embrace the role, work and worth of black Americans – with the needle left in to show that the work continues.

Jones has drawn interest and acclaim for her rare ability to create evocative art that draws attention to the injustices of the modern world. Her Target series – a mixed-medium painting series that used condoms as one of the media – is one such example. The artist used condoms as a result of a challenge at her university's art programme.

"My lecturer sent me an e-mail that basically said to get hundreds of condoms, and I replied asking if this e-mail was really for me," Jones laughed.

But she got to work, using the condoms (which at first appear to just be lumps of paint) to draw the viewers’ eyes to the subjects of her pieces. And those subjects? Victims of human sex trafficking and sex abuse.

"I'm so happy I chose the art programme I did as opposed to just any art-centric school, as it allowed me to take different classes – in painting, in digital media, in marketing and drawing, etc. I signed up for a class in experimental painting and the very first challenge was to create a 'painting' – without using paint – while having the final piece look like a painting or a photograph," she remembered.

That challenge got her thinking and Jones discovered many artists had been using embroidery for landscapes and animals among other things, but not very often for portraits.

She created her first embroidery portrait – using herself as the subject, a photo of which hung in the background of our video call. To the casual observer, the piece appears to be a painting. She's more adept at capturing a self-portrait with a needle than some are with selfie mode on their phone's camera.

Jones is a keen observer of the human condition. Her work goes beyond representing a person and delves deeper into their emotions in a way that photographers may envy. That love of people comes from here in TT as she recalled, "I have always been into capturing the essence of a person. Thinking of it now, born and raised in the land of people that is TT, I have always been surrounded by diversity.

“My connection to people is definitely rooted in my experiences in Trinidad, from the joyful expressions in festivals yes, but also seeing the ugly side of it too – the issues that affect people in society. I enjoy being able to notice the changes in people and help express what's inside and what they are feeling."

Spending most of her life in Port of Spain, Jones had just concluded a keynote presentation delivered virtually for her primary school, Newtown Girls’ RC, before we spoke recently, via Zoom. It was here that her love of art started, as she recalled creating Christmas angels and using her palms for painting.

That love blossomed at Bishop Anstey High School, where she did art at both CSEC and CAPE levels – winning numerous merit awards and then an additional scholarship which allowed her study in Tampa.

"I even remember making 'comic books' after school with my group of friends – which was nothing more than some doodles and sketches – but art has always been a way and a part of my life.

"We need to move away from viewing art as a hobby in the region and tap into it in a more meaningful way. Art can be so powerful. You are making art when you make a sign for a protest or when you create a portrait of George Floyd – yes, that is art as much as it is a statement.”

On the Black Lives Matter movement, Jones believed there is a much-needed conversation that has to happen in her homeland too.

"Racism is not specific to one country and definitely not limited to black versus white. We see the divide that exists in TT when elections happen and then we see it masked when we celebrate a national achievement.

“What is happening in other countries can have a ripple effect on TT, so I think it's something we need to look at and we can use art, digital media or just one-on-one conversation to get people speaking about it. It will only get worse if we don't tackle it now."

For the foreseeable future, Jones is hoping to continue her work as an artist through her newly registered company, Art You Hungry LLC, which will be a means and space for her to reach wider audiences with her work and share her experience with other artists. The name is drawn from her other love – food.

"Tampa does have good food, but I miss Trinidad's delicious dishes, and I have been trying out a few recipes on my own."

Cooking is, after all, art that people consume.

"But when I was brainstorming a name for my business, I was thinking of something along the lines of art cravings, or feeding your soul with art, and hence the name was born!

“I hope to be able to offer a space that people can view my work soon by way of a solo exhibition, but I also have some invitations to be part of joint exhibitions after the TIME magazine issue came out."

In the meantime, she is continuing to showcase her eclectic work via Instagram, along with her learnings and journey from student to recognised artist.

And as we concluded our call, she put out her own call for people to consider art as a means of living but also as a way of connecting with and sharing your own inner passions.

"My first piece of advice to people in art comes from fellow artist Yelena York – to know your worth. If you have a passion for something do everything in your own power to achieve it – but this does not just mean long hours in the studio. It also means putting yourself out there, messaging or connecting with people to share your portfolio too.”

Jones concluded, "Do whatever it takes."

That willingness to dare greatly has certainly worked for one young artist from a tiny island in the Caribbean.

Visit artyouhungry.com or @artyyouhungry on Instagram to connect with Nneka’s work.