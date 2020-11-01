Ministerial committee on reopening borders to meet

Caribbean Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. Government is to decide if to reopen the borders based on the recommendations of a ministerial team. -

The three-member committee appointed by the Prime Minister to make recommendations about the re-opening of the borders is expected to meet for a second time this weekend before presenting their findings.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the statement during the ministry’s covid19 media briefing on Saturday. On October 24, Dr Rowley said he had formed the committee, which comprised the health minister, the attorney general and the national security minister and hoped to report a decision by November 2.

Deyalsingh said the committee had met once thus far.

“The issue of opening borders intersects with the three ministries, so we have to look at the legislative framework, the national security issues, and the health implications. We had a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Minister Young. We discussed various options, we all had homework, I did my homework, I spoke to the Attorney General yesterday and he had his homework done. We will have another meeting over the course this weekend, and Minister Young will present the findings of the committee to the PM, who will then make his decision based on what we are recommending.”

Last Saturday, Young said since the country closed its borders on March 23 and instituted an exemption process for returning nationals, 5,905 have applied to re-enter. He said 8,406 applied to leave the country.