Man held with gun after police chase

A 36-year-old Maloney man is in police custody after he tried to run away from police on Saturday afternoon.

Police said members of the Maloney Operations Unit were on an exercise at Building 3, Maloney, at around 6 pm when they saw a man acting suspiciously.As the police approached him, he ran away.

Police chased him and caught him near Building 11. The man was found to have a Beretta pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, ASP Deonarine and Insp Leon.