La Horquetta fear murder spike as DSS closes

Drugs Sou Sou founder Kerron Clarke, left, speaks to a masked police officer during a raid at his La Horquetta home on October 27. - ROGER JACOB

SINCE Drugs Sou-Sou (DSS) was launched in August, residents of La Horquetta say there was peace among warring gangsters in the community. And now that it has been closed indefinitely, residents who have dubbed the community Little Dubai are concerned crime may spike again.

In a social media broadcast on Friday night, Clarke announced the temporary closure of DSS after police seized over $6 million and other documents, including receipts, during another raid last week.

On September 21, police raided Clarke's home and seized $22 m and other documents but hours later the cash and documents were returned. That decision sparked the suspension of four police officers and the transfer of 11 others from the Northern Division.

The case has triggered a national security crisis after intelligence reports suggested a host of both senior and junior police officers, soldiers, politicians and criminal gangs were working together to launder illicit funds in a pyramid scheme in which unsuspecting people were investing money for unbelievable returns.

Chairman of the National Security Council Prime Minister Rowley described it as a "cancer that will eat the soul of the nation" and foreign investigators from Barbados and the United Kingdom have been recruited to help local police dismantle the criminal cartel operating under the guise of law enforcement.

Sunday Newsday visited Kathleen Warner Drive, Phase One La Horquetta where the headquarters for DSS is located and spoke to four men.

The men were in a yard smoking marijuana a few houses away from where founder of DSS, Kerron “Preeze” Clarke, a soldier, lives. Clarke, who claims he is a licenced money lender, did not answer calls to his cellphone or responded to shouts outside his home on Saturday.

None of the men wanted to be named. One said he was there the night Clarke formed DSS.

“I was here when he come with he laptop and showing we the scene. I know Kerron all my life and I never see or hear that man name call in anything illegal and trust me, I does be around some real shady characters.”

The man, who was wearing a grey vest and three-quarter pants, said he invested in DSS along with his girlfriend and mother. Together they invested $17,000.

“Watch nah you see right there where the community centre is, I never used to reach right there,” he said pointing to a distance less than 100 metres adding that since the start of DSS and the payouts, borderline became bridge posts.

Another man, wearing a red t-shirt and white short pants, said Kathleen Warner Drive “is like purgatory because you don’t know if it will turn into heaven or hell.”

He said with DSS now on pause the peace La Horquetta was experiencing may end.

“I ain't work since March and I have a child and three-bedroom house to take care of. I invest, I waiting on my payout. I have three hands to collect. I was going and pawn my mother’s car to get money to invest in DSS.”

He said Clarke returned several vehicles that were used as collateral after shutting down his operations on Friday night.

In a late-night live message on Facebook on Friday, Clarke said DSS had to halt after police took $6.4 million and all documents and electronic devices related to investors following a raid on October 27. His Tobago branch is also at a standstill, he said, as all the tools and logistics needed to expand it were also seized by the police.

All four men said they understood that it was not Clarke’s fault that DSS was no longer operational. They agreed that the name of the organisation may have led to greater police scrutiny.

The other two men spoke over each other claiming that DSS was being racially profiled.

“They stop it because he is a black man.” They said in unison with one asking where is the investigation into illegal gambling.

Police from the Financial Intelligence Branch got permission from an Arima magistrate to detain the $6.4 million seized on Tuesday for an initial three months. They can apply to keep the money longer at the end of that time if investigations are still going on.

The money was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act and will be deposited into an interest-earning account until the final determination.

A GoFundMe started on Thursday to help Clarke pay his legal fees was flagged and pulled down after it generated over US$4,000 out of the requested US$100,000.

He also said his business account at JMMB was closed and he was given a manager's cheque and told to take his business elsewhere.

In a media release on Saturday, JMMB said: “The JMMB Group stands powerfully to ensure that integrity, ethical and regulatory standards govern the management of all our relationships with our clients. We are clear too, that our management of our banking/financial services must be an indicator of our accountability and obligation to protecting the interests of all our clients and stakeholders. At JMMB, your best interest is at the heart of all we do.”

The bank did not make any specific reference to Clarke but it's statement was likely in response to his public comments.

On Clarke’s social media accounts, he posted messages of people supporting him, many with the hashtag #IStandWithPreeze. One person asked when will be the peaceful protest.