Cunupia man shot in garage dies during surgery

A CUNUPIA was shot dead on Friday after being ambushed during work at his family garage.

Police said that around 4 pm, a gunman came into Michael Daniel’s garage and shot him in the back while he was working on a vehicle.

Daniel, 48, a straightener and painter, died around 7 pm during an emergency surgery at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Sunday Newsday visited the garage at Dyette Trace on Saturday, however, relatives were unwilling to speak with the media.

Police did not give a motive for his killing.