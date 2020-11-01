Cocorite couple gunned down at home

Police are investigating the murder of a Cocorite couple on Saturday night.

Police said Randy Ali, 54, and Cindy Ali, 50, were at home at Harding Place at around 10 pm when they were shot dead. Neighbours heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol found the couple bleeding in the house. Homicide investigators were called in along with a district medical officer who declared the couple dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.