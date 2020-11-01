Bain, Dalla Costa cruise at Lease Tennis

Carissa Mohammed in action in the girls Under-10 singles. Mohammed defeated Kiara-Marie Edwards 6-0 at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tourament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, on Saturday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

TOP seeded players Makeda Bain and Kale Dalla Costa cruised to victories when matches in the Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament continued at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Saturday.

Round robin matches in the Under-10 and Under-12 age groups were contested.

Bain was a comfortable 6-0 winner over Rukha Campbell-Smith in the girls Under-10 singles category. Anneleise Orr was also victorious in the category with a 6-2 win over Lily Mohammed.

In the Under-12 boys singles category, Gabriel Denoon was no match for Dalla Costa as the latter won 4-0, 4-0. In other Under-12 boys singles matches, Brian Harricharan defeated Connor Carington 5-3, 4-2, Daniel Dumas outlasted Aaron Subero 4-2, 5-4 and Malcolm Prince got past Lucas Small 4-1, 1-4, 10-5.

Strict covid19 protocols are being followed at the tournament such as physical distancing and sanitizing. Matches are expected to continue at 8.30 am, on Sunday.

The Under-10 and Under-12 segment of the tournament will conclude on Sunday with the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories serving off on Friday.

RESULTS

Under-10 Boys

Zelig Williams beat Ryan Steuart - 6-0

Darius Rahaman beat Malachi Leach - 6-1

Alex Sharma beat Sebastian Plimmer 6-3

Nicholas Abraham beat Giovanni Boxill 6-2

Under-10 Girls

Anneleise Orr beat Lily Mohammed 6-2

Makeda Bain beat Rukha Campbell-Smith 6-0

Under-12 Boys

Brian Harricharan beat Connor Carrington 5-3, 4-2

Daniel Dumas beat Aaron Subero 4-2, 5-4 (5)

Malcom Prince beat Lucas Small 4-1, 1-4, 10-5

Kale Dalla Costa beat Gabriel Denoon 4-0, 4-0

Under-12 Girls

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith beat Kate Broughton 4-0, 4-0

Zahra Shamsi beat Elyse Ferguson 5-3, 4-1