Arima Race Club lets horse racing fans in at Santa Rosa Park

Horseracing fans look at one of the day’s races, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Saturday. Although fans were not allowed to attend the races, according to the Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh , several returned, on Saturday, for the first time since coivd19 safety measures were implemented. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ARIMA Race Club (ARC) president Robert Bernard denied fans were permitted to enter Santa Rosa Park for horse racing on Saturday, saying only essential personnel was allowed.

After a meeting was held on Friday between the ARC, the Betting Levy Board, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry it was decided no fans would be allowed to enter the venue.

When Newsday left Santa Rosa Park at 4 pm, on Saturday, the car park was almost filled. It was a far cry from what unfolded on June 27 when horse racing resumed after three months because of covid19. On that day the ARC was given the same guidelines ­as no fans were allowed, but trainers and owners were given the green light.

In a Whatsapp message to Newsday, on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed fans could not attend Saturday’s racing. “It’s not open to the public,” Al-Rawi said.

ARC president Robert Bernard said those who attended Saturday’s event were not fans.

“Those people who were here would have been people like...owners and trainers and all the grooms so they would have populated some of the other areas,” Bernard said.

Fans showed up at the race track on Saturday as many thought they were allowed to enter at 50 per cent capacity. On Friday night, there were still reports stating fans were allowed to enter. A local newspaper also reported on Saturday that fans were welcome.

A media release by the ARC on Friday said, “The ARC outlined the (covid19) protocols to be implemented for the day’s racing, however, the ministers expressed the wish that the club continues to maintain its control of persons as obtained during the earlier periods of the pandemic. The ARC, therefore, agreed to refrain from allowing patrons at the track.”

The release added that fans can bet on the races at the club’s off-track betting outlets.

The ARC apologised for “any inconvenience caused.”

In an interview with Newsday following the meeting with the ministers, Bernard said, “We understand the Government’s concern. We certainly willing to work with them and comply with their wishes, but of course we are very, very disappointed we couldn’t have the day, because with no patrons our betting handle is terribly affected.”

The crowd on Saturday was much larger than the one on June 27.

In an interview on Saturday, Bernard said, “The racing was very nice and competitive, but as you know we were not allowed to have patrons so that was a big dent in our revenue stream. We are hoping by the next race day which is on the 21 of November that we could get a bit more consideration from the Government to allow us to have patrons.”

Bernard also said two betting booths were open. He said under normal circumstances 20 tellers operate on a race day.

The ARC president was also satisfied that the covid19 protocols were followed.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh also spoke about not allowing fans at Santa Rosa. Deyalsingh, asked at Saturday’s covid19 briefing if bars and restaurants would be allowed to re-open for dining, brought up horse racing.

“I don’t want the narrative to be that we are anti any type of industry. It is not that. We are anti-covid, we are anti the elderly dying, we have 107 deaths (now 108), that is what we are anti. From day one, nurseries and preschools where it is impossible for children to wear masks and socially distance, have been closed. You would see we applied those measures to the Arima Race Club, the racing can go on, but we can’t have hundreds and or thousands of people in that type of environment.”

Fans who entered the venue were delighted to return to horse racing.

A man, who was employed at Santa Rosa Park previously, said, “It was hard to hear by the gate they were turning away people…I had to call somebody to get in.” He added, “It’s a relaxing thing, you (just try to) keep your distance.”

Another man said, “I feel good to be back out again.”

Two spectators, who were initially told they could not enter, were later seen in the venue.