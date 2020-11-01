16-year-old author Jewel Massiah writes against injustice

After publishing Growing Pains, author Jewel Massiah now wants to chronicle the lives of people in marginalised communities. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

In June, police officers shot and killed three men in Caledonia, Morvant sparking a wave of unrest.

The deceased were identified as: Joel Jacobs, Noel Diamond, and Israel Clinton.

For three days after the killings people took to the streets to protest in communities like Sea Lots, Beetham and Laventille,

It’s safe to say, at that time, people in TT felt a range of emotions.

Some felt fear and ran away from Port of Spain.

Some felt anger and turned to social media to express their opinions.

But 16-year-old Jewel Massiah felt inspired and grabbed her pen.

A fifth form student at Bishop Anstey High School East, in Trincity, Massiah is an author, poet and spoken word artiste.

The Mt Lambert teen recently spoke to Sunday Newsday.

“I’ve always found a story in things.

“When I was young, you know people play with toys? I would find a story within the toys; I was always creating stories.”

So, when Massiah saw the events in protest action in June, she knew there must be more to the story.

That’s just life.

“When (residents in) the marginalised communities went up against the law enforcement, I said I definitely want to meet with one of the residents and hear their stories.

“I would love to write a book from their perspective.”

And she’s doing just that.

To help others better understand why people were outraged, following the deaths, Massiah is now in the process of arranging to speak with residents in marginalised communities to share their angst.

She wants to tell their stories.

But writing a book capturing the angst and grief often experienced in life will not be a new experience for Massiah.

In 2019, Massiah wrote a book titled Growing Pains.

In the book, she shares her experiences with depression, sexual assault, abuse, teenage heartbreak, and grief following the death of a best friend.

“The book is my life’s story and everything I was feeling in those moments.

“It’s also everything I know now looking back at my younger self and what I would tell her.

“In the book, I just wanted to talk, give advice and share my experiences.”

Growing Pains in a mixture of poetry and prose.

Massiah started writing poems at the age of 12.

Poems in the book were written during traumatic moments in her life as a way to cope.

The book is an unfiltered look into Massiah’s short but complicated life.

It also wasn’t easy to share such personal experiences in a public.

“Let’s be real, in the Caribbean, we don’t talk about these things like trauma and grief.

“We don’t deal with the issues; everyone just grows up and moves on.”

Staring at her life’s story on paper was challenging.

But the only thing scarier was the thought of others reading it.

Yet, she knew it was important to share her life’s story.

It was a way to help others in similar circumstances know they can survive.

She’s cautious in defining the book’s audience though; it’s for everyone.

While Massiah is young, her work can relate to people of all ages and not just her peers.

Sharing her experiences on sensitive topics like sexual assault and abuse may have been unsettling to some.

So, how did her family receive the book?

“For me to come to my family and tell them I want to address these things publicly, at first they were unsure but after they were supportive.

“It was a new experience (for my family), but they were supportive.”

Understanding the value of Massiah writing the book, her mother assisted in its publication.

To date, Massiah has sold over 100 copies of the book.

Copies of the book can be bought on Amazon or at Gtees Clothing Store in Trincity Mall.

It’s not yet available in bookstores.

While Massiah expresses herself on paper, she knows how to bring the words to life.

As a poet, she never intends to make some of her pieces into spoken word performances until, “I had a friend who read what I wrote.

“She was migrating and having a going away party, so she asked me to do a spoken word.”

By the time she made the decision to do spoken word, in 2017, she had already seen local spoken word artiste Idrees Saleem perform a few times.

Saleem’s delivery skills hooked Massiah with every word.

“He (Saleem) carries you on a (literary) journey.

“You would think his piece is going somewhere but then he delivers a plot twist.

“I saw him perform at school events and on TV. I liked his rhythm.”

While Saleem inspires Massiah, she also wants to hone her own style.

She constantly researches and practices different spoken word styles online.

But like Saleem, she hopes to leave a mark on the local spoken word scene and make a name for herself.

So, last year, she began training with a local spoken word group called the Roots Foundation.

The group is also responsible for selecting artistes to represent TT at the international Brave New Voices (BVN) spoken word contest.

Last year, Massiah unsuccessfully auditioned to represent TT at the BVN contest.

This year she had better luck but the contest, which was to be held in Washington DC, was cancelled owing to covid19.

She was disappointed but is already looking forward to next year’s edition of the contest.

She has been selected to be part of TT’s 2021 delegation to the contest.

How is she preparing?

“Every week I’m training (for the BNV), doing writing prompt, learning, practising my perform skills and working on my craft.”

However, you won’t find Massiah participating TT’s National Poetry Slam anytime soon.

Why? Massiah is frank, “I don’t believe in that (the national poetry slam).”

“I believe if you are not an established poet and you have not found your voice, you’ll get wrapped up in the whole idea of what you think you should sound like.”

She’s also not a fan of the slam’s “politics.”

“I think it (the national poetry slam) has become about the $50,000 prize and everyone is going for it.

“If you look, the same people are the finalists every year with one or two new faces. It’s a game of politics.”

You also won’t find Massiah pitching her ideas, to improve the national slam, to organisers anytime soon.

She thinks they won’t pay her the time of day.

More pressing matters for Massiah are global issues like racism.

She has been keenly following the global Black Lives Movement (BLM) and is using her artistry to add her voice to the discussion.

In June, she wrote a spoken word piece called I Can’t Breathe.

The title was inspired by the last words said by George Floyd before he died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, US, in May.

“I like to speak on what I see ongoing in the world and what I see other people feeling.

“It (the BLM) is more than protest and posting on social media.

“It’s important to be and stay informed which I don’t think my generation does.

Massiah wants people, especially youths, to properly inform themselves on social issues both at home and abroad.

By doing so, she hopes people can stop sharing misinformed views on social media which does more harm than good.

“We (youths) are the future and is the one chance the world has to not have these (social) issues anymore.”

Outside of writing, Massiah has created Beyond the Box – a brand and platform where she hopes to empower emerging creatives like herself.

In 2019, as part of the brand’s services, she was able to put together a showcase of emerging poets, dancers, musicians and spoken word artistes.

The showcase attracts support from the likes of local artistes like Freetown Collective, Idrees Saleem and Brennon O’Brien.

She hopes to host more showcases to provide visibility to emerging artistes.

But covid19 has put the plans on hold.

There were also plans to launch a Beyond the Box clothing line, with a spoken word infused fashion show, but that too was delayed due to covid19.

For now, the brand still sells hoodies, t-shirts and thank top, to name a few times.

What’s Massiah future plans? She wants to be a full-time author for sure but she’s still figuring out the rest.

“I don’t like the statement “when you finish school” because it doesn’t matter. Get it done.”

“I don’t plan to be limited by being in school. I never have been.

“I plan to continue writing books, having shown and helping people.”

Though, having a TED Talk will be a dream come through.

Massiah is dedicating her life’s work to brother Stephan Massiah and late friend Christopher Brown.

Now deceased, Brown was one of Massiah’s biggest motivators before he died.

“He (Brown) was the first person to push my business and gave me words of encouragement.

“He always pulled me aside and reminded me to always stay grounded.”

Brown always reminded Massiah to keep moving forward despite life’s circumstances.

People interested in Massiah’s work can keep updated by following her on Instagram @massiahjewel. Copies of her book can be bought on Amazon or at the Gtees clothing store in Trincity Mall.