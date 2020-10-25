Kalpee releases video for Put a Record On

Trinidad-born UK-based recording artiste Christian Kalpee has worked with Grammy award-winning producers on the EP Feel Good Playlist Vol.1. PHOTO: KALPEE FACEBOOK PAGE -

Trinidadian recording artiste Christian Kalpee has released the official video for his new song Put a Record On, which was created following the attempted suicide of a friend. The song is available on FVP Records via Absolute Label Services and is featured on Kalpee’s new EP, Feel Good Playlist Vol. 1.

The song was co-produced and written with fellow Trinidadian producer Tano, and pays tribute to Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds. Put a Record On encourages others to believe there are better days ahead.

In a release, Kalpee said, “When a mutual friend unexpectedly attempted to take his life, it made us realise that sometimes people hide in times of sadness or loneliness, smiling on the outside but suffering in silence in the inside. In Trinidad, men are not taught to talk about our feelings, we don’t cry, we are strong. In reality, everyone has dark days and periods in their lives that require support. The simple action of asking or engaging with someone who might be feeling low in a conversation can help shift their energy, give them a new perspective, and most importantly it reminds them that someone’s thinking of them and they are not alone.”

The video was shot off the UK coast on Mersea Island. The release said it mirrors the uplifting lyrics which feels fitting in today’s current climate.

Kalpee’s five-track EP fuses reggae and calypso into a contemporary R&B, pop sound. The release includes Gimme De Ting featuring platinum recording superstar Stefflon Don; Climb featuring Freetown Collective; Water Flowing; and, Runaway. The release said Kalpee worked with an elite line up of Grammy award-winning producers and writers including Carla Marie Williams (Beyonce, Britney Spears, Rudimental, Sean Paul), Yei Gonzales (Diplo, Cardi B, DJ Khaled), Santiago Rodriguez (Little Mix, Pit Bull, Akon) and The Anmls (The Weeknd, Future, BANKS, Belly, D.R.A.M, French Montana, Meek Mill). Speaking about the new album, Kalpee said,

“Feel Good Playlist Vol 1 is intended to do just what it says in the title, make people feel good. It's what I like to call Chilled Calypso, which is music that you could easily head bop to. It was created with the help of some amazing producers, writers and other artist too, and collectively combines my musical heritage of calypso and soca with the music that has inspired me growing up, including rock, pop and reggae. I am grateful for all those involved.”

This is the second EP Kalpee has released this year, the first being Home which was released in January.

Kalpee began his career at the age of six when he would sing calypsos written by his father at traditional calypso competitions and national music festivals. His influences include musical greats like Chronixx, Protoje, Bob Marley and Jimmi Hendrix. At 14, he became the front man of a cover band that he locally toured and performed with for over ten years. He graduated from university in 2016 with a degree in Marine Biology, decided to dedicate himself to his true passion, music, and went solo. He also taught himself how to create and edit all of his videos, artwork and graphics.

Kalpee currently resides in the UK. His music has racked up over 25 million streams and he received BBC Radio 1 for the Home EP. He has been featured in music media such as EARMILK, Official Charts, 1883 Magazine, CLASH, Complex UK, Hunger TV, Ladygunn, GRM Daily and Guap Magazine. This month he co-hosted and performed at Unlock Virtual Festival, a charitable online event that teamed up with various musicians, influencers and comedians to raise donations for The Prince’s Trust.

Kalpee is also a motivational speaker who talks to the younger generation about the importance of equality, diversity and acceptance of each other, as well as the power of music to unite everyone. In December 2019, he completed a school tour in Trinidad which was followed by a UK school tour in February 2020.