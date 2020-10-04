The charismatic Comrade Bishop and the glasses man

Grenada prime minister Maurice Bishop and comrades Selwyn Strachan, left, and Bernard Coard, right. -

On October 20, 1983 Maurice Bishop, prime minister of Grenada, was shot dead in a bloody coup, along with ten others, after a violent split in his party.

Bishop’s New Jewel Movement had staged the socialist “Revo” in 1979 against the dictatorial prime minister Eric Gairy. After the coup, US troops invaded the island (TT was one of the few Caribbean countries which opposed the US invasion, along with the Bahamas, Belize and Guyana). The coupmakers, the “Grenada 17,” were tried and imprisoned. They were freed in 2008.

This week we publish a third excerpt from Godfrey Smith’s new book The Assassination of Maurice Bishop.

“God take ’e time and make Maurice” was how one woman gushingly accounted for his striking good looks. He was tall, slightly taller than both Fidel Castro and Michael Manley and equally imposing, with a ready, disarming smile and a rich baritone. Handsome and athletic, he regularly played tennis on Governor-General Sir Paul Scoon’s court next door with Sir Paul, Sello or Julián Torres Rizo, Cuba’s ambassador to Grenada.

His oratory from the rostrum could fire up 10,000 people at Market Square. He had to be scheduled as the last speaker at public meetings lest people not stay to listen to the speakers who followed.

He could move an audience to tears. Nazim Burke, a senior finance official and later minister of finance for one week, was in the packed auditorium at Hunter College in New York City for what was one of his most electrifying speeches. Naz watched as tears trickled down the cheeks of many in the audience, stirred by his captivating message.

His infectious bonhomie made it hard not to like him. He honed the art of listening and tried to please everyone. This led him to make decisions after full discussion and then reverse them after people, who stood to be affected, petitioned him to walk back his decisions. Older women fussed over him and treated him like a son or grandson. His housekeeper and cook, Theresa, delighted in cooking his favourite dishes. Green bananas, salt-fish, souse and eggs for breakfast and maybe crab backs or fish for lunch. Younger women found him magnetic; few could resist his charm.

Dix said he was immune to the kind of arrogance or aloofness which so quickly infected those exalted by immense popularity. On a visit to New York, he instructed Lyden to take the room booked for him at the Waldorf Astoria, opting to stay at the Grenadian Embassy. He was playful, always teasing and making jokes. Most people called Layne “Headache” or “Ache.” Maurice alone called him “Dakes.” Murie, who sometimes cooked for him before the revo and looked after the children, was “Mures.” Bernard “Abdullah” Callistus, the young officer in charge of Carriacou, was “Dules.” He had a name for everyone. In turn, they called him “Chief,” “Bish” or “Brother Bish.” He liked to pop up on the blocks or go liming up country or at Grande Anse, usually in the company of his loyal personal security officer, Cletus St Paul.

“St P” was Maurice’s right-hand man and was around him most of the time. He had a room at Mount Wheldale right below Maurice. As a precaution against armed security officers accidentally discharging their weapons, the Cubans had placed a steel plate on the floor of Maurice’s bedroom. If he stayed up reading or writing, St P would be around supplying him with black coffee. Once when he ran out of cigarettes at 2 am, St P had to go down and wake old Mr Stuart at the Blue Danube shop to unlock a side window and sell him a carton of 555 for the chief. If Maurice had to make one of his regular late-night runs to one of his ladies, St P got into the front seat of the car beside the driver, while Maurice slid into the back seat behind St P, and off they would speed to his midnight rendezvous. His personal barber, “Mouse,” kept him trimmed and groomed every week.

He loved being among the people. An old lady with a bag in her hand was approaching him at a rally when St P, as he was trained to do, cut off her access to Maurice. This greatly upset him. He scolded St P, saying that if he were to die at the hands of a harmless old lady like that, then so be it, but they were not to prevent the people from coming to him.

Bernard was not gifted with the physical attributes possessed by Maurice. He was medium-height and bespectacled. His lack of exercise showed as he fast approached 300 pounds. Many people considered him unapproachable, with a cold and calculating demeanour. Others said that if you got to know him he was a warm and kind man, always willing to assist those who needed his help.

If Maurice was the charmer, Bernard was the convincer. Not for him the rostrum and the masses. Few drawn into the gravitational pull of his powerful intellect could fail to be impressed by his ideas or convinced by the force of his arguments. While Maurice won international recognition at summits of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Commonwealth Heads of Government, Bernard impressed the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund with his tight management and improbable fiscal results.

*****

Lyden witnessed first-hand his mass appeal in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis. They had arrived on June 1981 for the launch of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. When they pulled up to the hotel, a huge crowd rushed up and surrounded their car, excited to see Maurice. They went absolutely crazy over him. Security became concerned. To get him away from the crowd they informed him that there was an urgent telephone call which he needed to take upstairs in his room. The people were saying, “Fight for us Mr Bishop, fight for us.” They saw him as a champion of the people.

While the masses worshipped Maurice, Bernard created disciples, true believers of the gospel according to Coard. The grey bureaucrat, he loved files, facts and figures. His Ministry of Finance was the post-colonial version of his father’s Treasury Department. He was obsessed with imposing organisation and systems.

Maurice, on the other hand, had no patience for the minutiae. His relaxed and flexible manner verged on looseness. Everyone described him as “kicksy,” always teasing and deflecting tension and confrontation with jokes.

Bernard was as starchy as a schoolmaster. He was intense, methodical and strategic in his thinking. He readily admitted he was a very blunt person who called a spade a spade, didn’t take nonsense and always spoke his mind – “who vex, vex.” He was no diplomat but people would always know where they stood with him. He was a plain speaker, didn’t shu shu, didn’t gossip and couldn’t take tay-bay.

He inherited his father’s iron discipline and work ethic, surviving on four hours’ sleep at night. He would be slouched behind his desk late at night, like a nocturnal creature, crunching numbers or drafting papers.

Naz found Maurice to be very relaxed, laid back and jovial, with a keen sense of humour. He liked to call Naz bush lawyer. His kicksiness vanished once he rose to speak; he became a totally different person, speaking with great conviction and passion. If he was unfamiliar with a subject, he would inquire what the main issues were, jot down a few notes on a scrap of paper then speak for two hours as if it were his idea. He was an orator, womaniser and bon vivant par excellence.

Naz considered Bernard to be more structured, organised and disciplined. He dutifully prepared for meetings, read all his papers and mapped out what Grenada’s position should be on given issues. He usually got what he wanted. His ministry of finance was divided into three main departments: international trade led by Naz; planning led by Claremont Kirton and finance led by Bernard La Corbiniere. He could be humorous at times but was usually very strict. You did not get an A from him very easily.

From Bernard, Naz learnt the importance of preparation, discipline and organisation. From Maurice, he came to value tolerance and flexibility. He thought they were a perfect complement for each other.

Bernard tried to impose his workaholic and perfectionist tendencies on party members. He insisted on starting and finishing meetings precisely on time, strict time management and personal discipline. As West Indians, theirs was a laid-back culture and many could not adjust to his demanding standards. He could be extremely blunt and abrasive with those who came to meetings unprepared, with their “minds and arms swinging,” he would scowl. He needed only to glare at comrades in a certain way and they got the message. Behind his back, they called him “the glasses man.”

