Reading between the lines

THE EDITOR: In 2015 when the PNM won the election, Dr Rowley made an appeal to the society at all levels to get rid of the “gimme gimme” mentality and return to the spirit of volunteerism. He also said – (I suppose as a warning to his then ministers) let us be confident that what we do in the dark could be defended in the light. Of course, a few did not take heed and paid the political price. And while I was reading between the lines then and hopeful about some changes taking place, unfortunately that did not happen and the “gimme gimme” mentality remains deep-seated at all levels of society.

Fast forward to 2020 and after being called to service for another five years, I am again reading between the lines of some of what the PM has said – this time I am hoping that I would not only be reading between the lines but reading the actual lines of change that I am sure the PM would like to leave as his legacy when he “walks” out of office after his second term.

So, lets read between the lines of the following:

First of all he indicated that this would be his last term in office as he has places to go and people to see – maybe knowing it’s his last term in office he would find the courage to take the no doubt unpleasant decisions to make things happen – well someone has to bell the cat.

He promised young people that during this period his Government would digitise the country – now this is a very tall order and I am not sure it could be done in five years, well unless it’s a government-to-government initiative with Estonia. Just imagine being able to vote online?

He has called for a radical reform of the school curriculum to include civics – with the appointment of a new Minister of Education maybe, just maybe, this could be achieved and finally the curriculum could be aligned with the potential labour needs (Ministry of Labour) in those areas that were pronounced for (that dreaded word) diversification of the economy.

He said he would expand the economy in agriculture – we have heard this before, but I suppose the proof would be in the budgetary allocation to that ministry and how sexy the minister can make it look for a newly trained labour force.

The establishment of a Ministry of Youth Development and National Service – an interesting one which hopefully they would align with the Ministry of Education to provide opportunities for students who have failed or failed to make any effort to educate themselves – it could be a combination of mandatory national service and rehabilitative youth camps. Presumably the recently established Watkins Committee would be reporting to or certainly working with this ministry.

I can only assume that all ministers would be working assiduously to make some of these things happen since the PM has indicated that “nobody will be allowed to fall asleep” – again I am, reading between the lines.

RICARDO LIJERTWOOD

via e-mail