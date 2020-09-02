QRC class of 2020 graduates

Queen's Royal College's (QRC) virtual graduation 2020 took place on August 26 at the college's hall on Maraval Road, Port of Spain. From left are valedictorian Shane John, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and pricipal David Simon. - SUREASH CHOLAI

RHIANNA MC KENZIE

STUDENTS across the country would have celebrated their departure from secondary school this month adorned in dress uniforms or robes, crossing a decorated stage to collect their certificates of completion as their families look on from crowded seats.

But this is 2020, and that simply was not an option. The faculty and students of Queen’s Royal College (QRC), however, took a page from other schools around the globe and celebrated the graduating class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony on August 26.

The ceremony was held in the Queen’s Royal College hall at Maraval Road, Port of Spain, and attended by a few members of staff, including principal David Simon, along with valedictorian Shane John and Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. The graduates and their families looked on via live stream on the school’s YouTube page.

“On Friday the 13th (March) this horror story began, some might say,” Simon said in his address. “On that day we left our college and collectively we are yet to return to a place we all call home.”

Simon said graduates should use this opportunity to learn and develop new skills to adapt to their new environment. “While this time is perplexing, unsure and frustrating to most of us, it is a time teeming with perspective, new lessons to be learned, new opportunities to grasp…it all depends on how we approach it.”

He encouraged graduates to embrace the change that came with the pandemic. “Covid19 radically changed our world, but in actual fact, our world changes every passing day. It is just that it changes at a slower pace.”

In her address, Gadsby-Dolly said while graduates and their parents may be disappointed or feel robbed of the opportunity to cross the stage, a moment they have been working toward for five or seven years, they are presented with a unique opportunity to change the landscape of TT and the world through globalisation techniques and skills they would have been exposed to over the past few months.

“Covid19 has presented us with many tests and trials,” she said, “ but it also presented us with opportunity.

“Looking around TT as our people adapt to the new normal, what is outstanding is our resilience. As Trinbagonians we may be down, but with God’s grace and comfort we are never completely out.”

She assured the graduating class that the government has their best interest at heart and will continue to make all opportunities available for the people of TT.

“As you are aware, the government has placed emphasis on education, youth development and technology for the near future, presenting the tools and tech that will aid you in developing the TT of the future; one that you would be proud to call home.”

Valedictorian Shane John reminisced with his schoolmates on moments shared at sports days and other social gatherings they were once a part of a few short months ago.

“QRC has always been a root of brotherhood,” he said. “These little interactions are at the core of what it means to be a part of a QRC community. It makes us stronger…and more resilient together.”