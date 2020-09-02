Playwrights Workshop to read Melody for Agostini

Playwright Shelby Outar - Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago

THE reading of the screenplay Melody for Agostini, written by Shelby Outar will be tonight's feature of the National Drama Association’s (NDATT) Playwrights Workshop Trinbago monthly theatre series.

Held on he first Wednesday of every month, the series will continue online in light of the precautionary measures implemented as a result of the covid19 pandemic. The reading will take place via Zoom and will also be streamed live on NDATT’s Facebook page on September 2 at 7 pm.

A Melody for Agostini deals with themes of death, betrayal, secrets and revelations. When the best friend of a young aspiring calypsonian dies, the sorrow becomes the least of the village’s woes.

Outar is a graduating UWI Department of the Creative and Festival Arts student and an artist and performer, said a media release.

“I aspire to produce performances and art that inspire and touch audiences within and outside my country. I am constantly enhancing my craft and learning more about arts and culture. I push myself to dabble in as much as life would offer to me. I have every intention of becoming the best version of myself, and an even better version after that, through perseverance fuelled by the passion and energy I give and have towards my craft,” Outar said in the release.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in on Zoom and Facebook @IamNDATT to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion in the comment section of the post to help the playwright further develop the script.

Zoom meeting link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88563928084 Meeting ID: 885 6392 8084.