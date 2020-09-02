Kamla meeting a waste of time

THE EDITOR: Except Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had an epiphany on the covid19 pandemic, the meeting she requested with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would be an exercise in futility.

I am trying to understand what new ideas she, or the UNC, could bring forward after their disastrous and at times comical pre-election public statements on the virus. The only thing that comes to mind is that she may have found a way to bottle sunshine or to patent lime and puncheon to beat the virus. Of course, those are not remedies to be taken seriously or at all.

But, we shouldn’t be too hard on both her and Senator Wade Mark. There are jokers all over the world. Nineteen years ago, South African president Thabo Mbeki denied the scientific consensus on HIV-Aids that was sweeping through the country and refused antiretroviral (ARV) medication to HIV-positive patients. His health minister Manto Tshabalala Msimang agreed with him and instead recommended her own “bush medicine” remedy of garlic, beetroot and lemon juice. The result was that over 350,000 South Africans died and some 35,000 babies were born with the disease.

My advice to Prime Minister Rowley is continue to heed the science and don’t waste time with that bunch of jokers.

HARRY PARTAP

Former MP,

Cumuto/Manzanilla