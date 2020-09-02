Hosein: Local govt reform a flagship project

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein (centre), during Tuesday’s strategic planning meeting with the Permanent Secretary Desdra Bascombe (left) and Deputy Permanent Secretary Raymond Seepaul. -

MINISTER of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein said local government reform will be a flagship project of the ministry.

He was speaking on August 25 at a strategic planning meeting with the heads of departments at the ministry’s Kent House headquarters, according to a release.

“I have been in local government for over forty years. While it is true that there have been some changes, much more is needed – what we need is transformation.

"I look forward to working with various agencies to achieve local government reform. I know that hard work and challenges lie ahead, however, I encourage everyone to play their role to the best of their ability. We have been called to national service, let us commit to doing our part to take our beloved nation forward.”

During the meeting Permanent Secretary Desdra Bascombe congratulated Hosein on his re-appointment and underscored the administration’s continued support in the execution of the ministry’s mandate. Bascombe also highlighted the need to further the work done to improve transparency and accountability in processes throughout the ministry and municipal corporations.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Raymond Seepaul said recent developments and adaptations as a result of the pandemic have served as a renewed impetus to the ministry and municipal corporations to incorporate more technology in day-to-day operations. Seepaul added he anticipated virtual meetings will continue to be a staple in the operations of the ministry thus increasing and improving communication between parties.

Heads of divisions also provided updates on ongoing and future projects, particularly as it relates to the operations of the TT municipal police service, the engineering unit and the disaster management unit. The resolution of human, physical and financial resource challenges were also matters on the agenda, the release added.

At the meeting Hosein underscored the importance of bringing our national watchwords to life as we forge ahead in delivering government services closer to the people.

“Discipline, production and tolerance – we must be guided by our watchwords. As members of the public service, lasting change begins with us. When we come through that gate, we come to handle the business of the people of this country and we must do so with compassion."

He added: “We at the ministry must lead by example so the 14 municipal corporations and the state agencies under us will follow. There must be greater discipline and tolerance in order to have increased productivity and I intend to prioritise this during my term.”

He called on all mayors, chairmen, aldermen and councillors to put the people in their communities first.

“Local government practitioners need to be more visible and in constant communication with their burgesses – if you do not speak with them how will you know what is needed?"

He also reiterated the need for unity and an “All-of-Country” approach when dealing with matters.

“We have seen the positive impact that initiatives such as the National Clean-Up Campaign and Infrastructure Development Programmes have made on our country. Both the political and administrative arms must work together to get the job done efficiently. It is the only way that the people of our country will see progress and difference.

"The fact of the matter is that essential services are not reaching the citizens as quickly as they should; and we must change this. The simple solution to this is accessibility – local government practitioners and public servants must be on the ground hearing the concerns of the people and only then will they be able to forge a way forward. All arms of the corporation and the Ministry must work in tandem.”

The ministry reported, in the upcoming weeks Hosein, the permanent secretary and key ministry personnel intend to host consultations with all mayors/chairmen, CEOs, unions, as well as the executive of ministry’s special purpose companies – the Rural Development Company and CEPEP.

"These meetings will focus on forging a way forward to ensure greater efficiency in providing the much-needed goods and services and improving the ease of doing business across all municipalities."