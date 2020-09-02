Another buffoon in the Senate

THE EDITOR: Some time ago I queried, via letters to the editor, whether Senator Wade Mark was the “buffoon” in the Senate, in the last Parliament, because of his antics during sittings of that House which caused Senate President Christine Kangaloo to upbraid him on several occasions for his despicable behaviour.

It seems as though Mark has been given company in the person of newly-installed Senator Anil Roberts, who got off the ground running during the first sitting of the new Senate on Saturday. However, the presiding officer would have none of it and let Senator Roberts know very early that his rude behaviour was not what was expected of him in that chamber.

I must ask now whether the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, thought that Wade Mark needed a “buffoon partner” in the Senate, hence her decision to have Roberts fill that role.

It would seem to me that there is something about Mark and Roberts that has her hanging on to them. Maybe she feels that the Opposition is not looking bad enough so she continues to show how good she is at making terrible decisions.

CLYDE ALPHONSO

via e-mail