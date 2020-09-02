'$250,000 for no mask' bill impractical

THE EDITOR: It appears the bill has passed in both houses, because the Prime Minister mentioned as of August 31, the magistrates may now impose fines up to $250,000.

I happen to agree with the PM in taking a stance in preventing the spread of the virus in the country. However, I disagree with the enormous fine levied against the poor people.

What I found amazing is that the Opposition showed little or no objection to the bill, in fact, only Saddam Hosein asked that $5,000 be the cap.

All these newly appointed MPs hurriedly took their seats in Parliament to represent and speak for or against the bill on behalf of the people but they were all silent as if they agreed with the bill as presented.

Before the elections they were running their mouths and making plans to better the lives of the people and when the bill came for a debate, they all went mute. What a bunch of jokers in the Opposition.

Perhaps we can do away with the Opposition and restructure the assembly into a unicameral system because they have become insignificant.

It appears draconian in nature and has the potential to create undue hardships on the people because of the fine.

And here is what NY Governor Cuomo said: “Those who violate the requirements, according to the law, will face up to a $1,000 fine for each violation.” In a state that has over 15 million people.

I believe the the bill is totally unreasonable, impractical and to some extent malicious. It warrants some amendments to be applicable and suitable to fit the crime.

JAY RAKHAR

New York