Yellow weather alert discontinued
The Meteorological Service has discontinued its adverse weather yellow alert issued on Tuesday.
On its website, it said most of the severe weather has subsided over the past few hours and settled conditions are expected to prevail throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight.
It said while partly cloudy conditions are expected during the night, along with a few showers, this is not expected to be impactful and as such the risk posed is low.
