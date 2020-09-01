Virtual law term opening on Sept 17

Chief Justice Ivor Archie leads the procession of judges and attorneys from the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain to the Hall of Justice during the ceremonial opening of the law term last year. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE opening of the new law term on September 17 will be totally virtual this year. In response to questions submitted by Newsday about the event, Court Protocol and Information manager Carl Francis said, "The opening of the Law Term 2020-2021 will be held virtually in keeping with the Judiciary’s covid19 protocols."

The opening of the law term has traditionally been an event with a lot of pomp and ceremony. This includes a religious service at the Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain. This is followed by a procession of judges and members of the legal fraternity in their full legal attire, from the cathedral to the nearby Hall of Justice.

Asked whether the religious service and the procession would be held this year, Francis said, "The opening of the Law Term will take the form of one virtual event and accordingly, there will be no procession."

The procession of judges and lawyers traditionally ends with their assembly in the Convocation Hall at the Hall of Justice where Chief Justice Ivor Archie delivers his customary speech to formally open the law term. The Chief Justice's speech is an account of the performance of the Judiciary over the past law tem. It also provides the Chief Justice with the opportunity to raise other matters pertinent to the Judiciary.

Asked whether Archie will deliver his speech in person in the Hall or virtually, Francis replied, "The Honourable the Chief Justice will deliver his address virtually."

The opening of the law term is the latest event in recent days that has had to be curtailed in keeping with covid19 protocols. The ceremonial opening of Parliament on August 28 was adjusted with no honour guard outside the Red House for President Paula-Mae Weekes to inspect, public being prevented from gathering at Woodford Square to witness the event or being allowed to enter the Red House.

This year's Independence Day celebrations on Monday were also adjusted with the regular parade of members of the protective services and fireworks displays being cancelled.

On the issue of the limited re-opening of district courts, Francis said, "Courts offer several services other than court hearings." He explained, "The Judiciary’s Practice Direction No.5 of August 17, 2020, has dealt with the general discontinuation of in-person hearings except in limited circumstances. This will continue until further notice."

Francis said, "Matters are being heard virtually throughout the court day, except in limited circumstances. This will continue until further notice." He also said some services continue to be offered on a 24-hour, seven days per week basis.

Francis said others are offered between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm. Some of these are offered virtually and others are offered in person. He added there are contact numbers for the courts which members of the public can use "to make an appointment when seeking service."